Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Shatters A Baahubali 2 Record

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights "Padmaavat" headlines the list of highest-grossing films in Australia Sanju has earned over Rs 341 crore in India Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor's film Sanju has broken another major box office record and this time, it's of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is one of the highest-grossing films till now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh this morning tweeted that Sanju has 'crossed the lifetime business' of Baahubali 2 in Australia and is now the third highest-grossing film in the country. (Whoa). The list is headlined by Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat," followed by Aamir Khan's Dangal. One of Aamir's other film PK is also a part of it. "This is MASSIVE... Sanju crosses lifetime business of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) in Australia. Now, third-highest grossing Hindi film," Mr Adarsh wrote.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here.

Just last week, at the Indian box office, Sanju surpassed the business of PK and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Till last week, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film had earned over Rs 341 crore.

#Sanju surpasses *lifetime biz* of #PK... Now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr, Mon 35 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 38 lakhs, Thu 34 lakhs. Total: 341.22 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

Advertisement

#Sanju biz at a glance...

Week 1: 202.51 cr

Week 2: 92.67 cr

Week 3: 31.62 cr

Week 4: 10.48 cr

Week 5: 3.94 cr

Total: 341.22 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

Sanju had easily crossed Rs 200 crore-mark in its first week and then added a little above Rs 90 crore in the second week. Even after a month of its release, Sanju appears to attract the cine-goers, despite release of films like Dhadak, Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan.

The film Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the blockbuster film.

After the success of the film in India, Sanju is looking forward for a release in China. "Many distributors in China have reached out to us. They have watched the film and there is a lot of interest in releasing it in the country," Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios told news agency PTI