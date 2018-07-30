Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Just Broke A Salman Khan Record, Aims For Aamir Khan Next

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju(Courtesy taranadarsh)

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is now the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film has collected Rs 339.75 crore, surpassing the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai, which stands at Rs 339.16 crore. Sanju is now on the verge of crossing the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's PK, which stands at Rs 340.8 crore. "Sanju crosses lifetime business of Tiger Zinda Hai, now fourth highest grossing Hindi film. Chasing PK's lifetime business now. (Week 5) Friday Rs 45 lakhs, Saturday Rs 87 lakhs, Sunday Rs 1.15 crore. Total: Rs 339.75 crore. (India business). All time blockbuster," wrote Taran Adarsh. To reach to the top of the table, Sanju also has to surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore), which currently stands at number 2, and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 510.99 crore), which headlines the list.

#Sanju crosses *lifetime biz* of #TigerZindaHai... Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... Chasing #PK *lifetime biz* now... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: Rs 339.75 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Sanju effortlessly surpassed the Rs 200 crore-mark in its first week and then added a little above Rs 90 crore in the second week. In the third week, Sanju continued its remarkable business at the box office and fetched a sum of Rs 31 crore. Sanju continues to attract the audience to the theatres even after a month of its release. Here is Sanju's box office report at a glance.

It was also reported earlier that Sanju might release in China after the film's stupendous success in India. Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios in an interview to PTI said: "Many distributors in China have reached out to us. They have watched the film and there is a lot of interest in releasing it in the country. We are also looking at the muscle of Fox Star to plan and release the film in Japan, South Korea, etc."

Sanju is the biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the protagonist in the film, received appreciation from all quarters. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna.Sanju released on June 29.