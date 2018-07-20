Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Conquers India Box Office, Next Stop China?

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

After Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, it is Ranbir Kapoor's turn to try his luck at the China box office. Fox Star Studios is planning to take Ranbir's latest film Sanju to China, reports news agency PTI. Sanju, which is based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life, performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office and now, the filmmakers want to expand the film's financial ambit. "Many distributors in China have reached out to us. They have watched the film and there is a lot of interest in releasing it in the country. We are also looking at the muscle of Fox Star to plan and release the film in Japan, South Korea, etc," Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, told PTI.

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, opened across 4,100 screens and it reportedly collected over Rs 300 crore in India after it released on June 29.

The Fox Star Studios CEO added that the secret of any film's success is in its script. "It is all about good writing. Star power helps but the golden rule is you need to have a fantastic script and get someone who can capture the imagination. Audience will not throw money just for the sake of it. They are a reminder that good films will be accepted," Mr Singh was quoted as saying.

Of late, Indian films (not just those starring Aamir Khan) have performed reasonably well. This year, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irffan Khan's Hindi Medium fared well at the ticket window. However, Aamir Khan has a special place at the box office there. The box office performances of Aamir's films such as PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar exceed the producers' expectations too.

Vijay Singh did not share the details about the number of screens and tentative release date "as they were still working on the modalities." However, he did reveal that the studio is also planning to send Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 to China too.

"We have buyers from China looking at the film and they have shown massive interest. There is active discussion for the release in the market there. We are hoping it will release in China before the end of this year. We will start with the release of the second part then see how it goes and take it forward from there," he said.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

(With inputs from PTI)