Sanju Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Blockbuster' Film Earns Rs 300 Crore

Sanju Box Office: Ranbir's film is now 'eyeing' to cross the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 15, 2018 09:56 IST
Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sanju made Rs 200 crore in just a week
  2. Sanju has already earned Rs 500 crore worldwide
  3. Sanju is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt

It's 300 crore for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju at the box office (and in just 16 days). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Sanju, an 'all-time blockbuster,' is now 'eyeing' to cross the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. Sanju had scored 50 crore at the box office in just two days, 100 crore in three, 150 crore in five, 200 crore in a week and now, it has earned Rs 300 crore in two weeks. Apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK, films like "Padmaavat" and Dangal are also part of the 300 crore list. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the film to have earned Rs 500 crore bounty.

"Non-holiday, non-festival release. Sanju crosses Rs 300-crore mark. Now eyeing the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. Nett BOC... India business. All time blockbuster," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Sanju's box office report here.
 

 

 

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Sanju has already earned Rs 500 crore worldwide.

 

 

 

 


Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, released in June. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay Dutt, was immensely praised for his performance.

"Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights. It sets a new benchmark for Bollywood biopics. It will be a hard act to follow," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh and Karishma Tanna.

 

 

 

 

