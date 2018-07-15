Sanju Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Blockbuster' Film Earns Rs 300 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Sanju made Rs 200 crore in just a week Sanju has already earned Rs 500 crore worldwide Sanju is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt

It's 300 crore for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju at the box office (and in just 16 days). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Sanju, an 'all-time blockbuster,' is now 'eyeing' to cross the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. Sanju had scored 50 crore at the box office in just two days, 100 crore in three, 150 crore in five, 200 crore in a week and now, it has earned Rs 300 crore in two weeks. Apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK, films like "Padmaavat" and Dangal are also part of the 300 crore list. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the film to have earned Rs 500 crore bounty.



"Non-holiday, non-festival release. Sanju crosses Rs 300-crore mark. Now eyeing the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. Nett BOC... India business. All time blockbuster," Taran Adarsh tweeted.



Take a look at Sanju's box office report here.



Non-holiday... Non-festival release... #Sanju crosses 300 cr mark... Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK... Nett BOC... India biz... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

#Sanju benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 5

200 cr: Day 7

250 cr: Day 10

300 cr: Day 16

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018



Meanwhile, Sanju has already earned Rs 500 crore worldwide.

#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN... Crosses 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2... Breakup:

India Nett BOC: 295.18 cr

India Gross BOC: 378.43 cr

Overseas Gross BOC: 122 cr

Worldwide Gross total: 500.43 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018



Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, released in June. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay Dutt, was immensely praised for his performance.



