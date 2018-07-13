Sanju Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Almost At 300 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor played the protagonist in Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Sanju made Rs 202 crores in the first week In its second week, the movie made Rs 92 crore Sanju is Ranbir's first film to cross 200 crores

The magic of Sanju continues - the Sanjay Dutt biopic has had a brilliant run at the theatres in its first week and a great one too in the second. Scoring the 100 crore or the 200 crore bounty was an easy feat for Sanju - 100 crore mark was reached in three days, the 150 crore mark in five and the 200 crore jackpot was scored in just a week. At the end of the second week, Sanju's box office progress card reads Rs 295 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sanju may have stopped short of Rs 300 crores for now, but it is indeed all set to debut in the list of 300 crore films and all it needs is another weekend, said Mr Adarsh. "Sanju is chasing a big total... Showed solid trending in Week 2... All set to enter Rs 300 crore club in Weekend 3," he tweeted.



#Sanju is chasing a BIG TOTAL... Showed SOLID TRENDING in Week 2... All set to enter Rs 300 cr Club in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri to Sun Rs 62.97 cr, Mon to Thu Rs 29.70 cr. Total: Rs 295.18 cr. India biz... Week 3: 2100 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018

#Sanju biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 202.51 cr

Week 2: Rs 92.67 cr

Total: Rs 295.18 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018



Not just in India, Sanju has also been welcomed with jadu ki jhappis from all over the world. Its worldwide box office collection now reads Rs 500 crores.

#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN... Crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2... Breakup:

India Nett BOC: Rs 295.18 cr

India Gross BOC: Rs 378.43 cr

Overseas Gross BOC: Rs 122 cr

Worldwide Gross total: Rs 500.43 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018



With its stupendous ticket sales, Sanju has broken a record previously held by Baahubali 2. With Rs. 46 crores on its first Sunday, Sanju topped the list of Hindi films with highest single day numbers. The film has also proved to be redemption for Ranbir Kapoor at the box office. His past few releases (Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, Roy and Jagga Jasoos) failed to generate impressive box office numbers - only 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit.



Meanwhile, Both Sanju and its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor have received critical acclaim from the viewers and critics alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Kapoor shines bright. That is actually an understatement. He dazzles us; he catches us unawares; and he sweeps us off our feet. In one word, he is luminous." The ensemble cast of Sanju also includes names like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.



