Sanju Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Shows No Sign Of Stopping

A still from Sanju

Highlights Sanju scored 100 crores in three days It took a week to touch the 200 crore mark Sanju has made over 12 crores on its eighth day at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju continues its brilliant run at the box office. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has made over Rs 12 crores on its eighth day at the theatres, stated a report in Box Office India. Sanju's box office collection currently stands over Rs 212 crores and counting. Sanju opened to screens on June 29 and has been shattering box office records since then. On Sanju's box office progress card, 100 crore mark was reached in three days, the 150 crore mark in five and the 200 crore bounty was scored in just a week. In doing so, Sanju featured in the league of films such as Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai.





Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Sanju turned out to be the second non-holiday release other than Baahubali 2 to have scored an such an ambitious feat in the first week. Sanju also broke a record previously held by Baahubali 2. With Sunday's collection figures at over Rs 46 crores, Sanju topped the list of Hindi films with highest single day numbers



The glory it fetched proved to be redemption for Ranbir Kapoor at the box office. His past few releases (Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, Roy and Jagga Jasoos) failed to generate impressive box office numbers - only 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit. Both Sanju and its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor have received critical acclaim from the viewers and critics alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Kapoor shines bright. That is actually an understatement. He dazzles us; he catches us unawares; and he sweeps us off our feet. In one word, he is luminous."



In Sanju, Ranbir co-stars with Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala, all of who have significant roles to play.