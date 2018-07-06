Sanju Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Hits The 200 Crore Jackpot

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Sanju made over Rs 16 crores on Thursday Sanju records a total of Rs 202 crores Sanju also crossed PK's lifetime collections

Kya baat hai Sanju! The recently released Sanjay Dutt biopic has indeed been welcomed with a jaadu ki jhaappi at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported Sanju made over Rs 202 crores in its opening week and even surpassed the lifetime collections of PK, also directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju scored Rs 50 crores in two days and touched the 100 crore mark in three days - its box office trend is almost similar to that of Baahubali 2, which fetched the 200 crore bounty in six days. Sharing Sanju's box office report card, this is what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [Rs 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 202.51 cr. India biz (sic)."

#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [Rs 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 202.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

BENCHMARKS...#Baahubali2 Hindi

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2

Rs 100 cr: Day 3

Rs 150 cr: Day 4

Rs 200 cr: Day 6#TZH

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2

Rs 100 cr: Day 3

Rs 150 cr: Day 4

Rs 200 cr: Day 7#Sanju

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2

Rs 100 cr: Day 3

Rs 150 cr: Day 5

Rs 200 cr: Day 7

India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018



Sanju also turned out to be the second non-holiday release other than Baahubali 2 to have scored an such an impressive amount in the first week.

After *WEEK 1*...#Dangal Rs 197.54 cr [7 days] / Christmas#Sultan Rs 229.16 cr [9 days; Wed release] / Eid#Baahubali2 [Hindi] Rs 247 cr [7 days] / non-holiday#TigerZindaHai Rs 206.04 [7 days] / Christmas#Sanju Rs 202.51 [7 days] / non-holiday

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018



Sanju and the glory it fetched proved to be a redemption for Ranbir Kapoor at the box office. Ranbir's releases in the past few years (Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, Roy and Jagga Jasoos) opened to damp responses at the ticket counters - only 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit. BTW, Sanju also broke a record previously held by Baahubali 2. With Sunday's collection figures at over Rs. 46 crores, Sanju topped the list of Hindi films with highest single day numbers.



While Ranbir headlines the ensemble cast of Sanju, actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala also has significant roles to play in the biopic.