Sanju Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Scores 186 Crores Already

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the box office glory of his new release Sanju, which has collected over Rs 186 crores at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the box office report card of Sanju on Thursday, wrote that the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film is not far from touching the 200 crore mark and when Sanju does topple the 200 crore line, it will be Ranbir Kapoor's first ever film to do so. "Sanju is unstoppable... Expected to cross Rs 200 cr today [Thu]... Will be Ranbir's first film in Rs 200 cr Club... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr. Total: Rs 186.41 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.



The biopic on Sanjay Dutt marks Ranbir Kapoor's fourth film to have collected over Rs 100 crores, the remaining three being Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.





BTW, Sanju also broke a record previously held by Baahubali 2. With Sunday's collection figures at over Rs 46 crores, Sanju topped the list of Hindi films with highest single day numbers. Ranbir's releases in the past few years (Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, Roy and Jagga Jasoos) turned out to be box office duds with only 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turning out to be a hit. Sanju can be seen as the one film which has delivered box office redemption of sorts for Ranbir Kapoor. Sanju has also become Ranbir's highest opening day grosser till date.



