Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues 'Epic Run.' Expected To Surpass 200 Crore Mark By Week 1

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju (Courtesy XYZ)

Highlights Sanju's box office collections at the end of Day 5 stand at Rs 167.51 cr "Sanju continues its epic run at the box office," wrote Taran Adarsh "Sanju shows incredible trending on weekdays," Mr Adarsh added

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju continues its "epic run" at the box office on the fifth day as well, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. After scoring a century within three days of its release, Sanju is expected to surpass the 200 crore mark by the end of first week. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film collected Rs 22.10 crore on Day 5, pushing its total to Rs 167.51 crore. "Sanju continues its epic run. Shows incredible trending on weekdays. Eyes Rs 200 cr+ in Week 1. Fri Rs 34.75 crore, Sat Rs 38.60 crore, Sun Rs 46.71 crore, Mon Rs 25.35 crore, Tue Rs 22.10 crore. Total: Rs 167.51 cr. India business. Heading for blockbuster status," Taran Adarsh tweeted.



Here's Sanju's Day 5 box office report.



#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes Rs 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: Rs 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018



Sanju "demolished" a Baahubali 2 (Hindi) record (of being the highest single day grosser for a Hindi film) and it closed the first weekend with remarkable collections. Sanju box office report Day 4.

Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]... This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: Rs 145.41 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

Despite being a non-holiday release, Sanju is doing wonders at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor's film emerged as the highest-opening weekend grosser of 2018, toppling the collections of films like Race 3 and "Padmaavat."

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Sanju Rs 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 Rs 29.17 cr

3. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr

4. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]

5. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "The 160-minute film, which is essentially a touching father-son drama that also pays tribute to some of Hindi cinema's greatest lyricists, glides through its busy, pulsating narrative without ever suffering anything akin to an ungainly wobble. Kapoor shines bright. That is actually an understatement. He dazzles us; he catches us unawares; and he sweeps us off our feet. In one word, he is luminous," he wrote.





is a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The story encompasses the actor's ups and downs in his career as well as personal life. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the film.also stars Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.