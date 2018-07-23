Hey Ranbir Kapoor, Your Dad Rishi Really, Really Thinks You Should Get Married Now

Neetu, Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Highlights "I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35," said Rishi Kapoor "Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy," Rishi Kapoor added Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly dating Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, are you listening? Your dad Rishi Kapoor wants you to get married. In an interview to mid-day, the 65-year-old actor said that he wants to see Ranbir settled. "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," Rishi Kapoor toldmid-day. Rishi Kapoor also said that because of his professional commitments, Ranbir doesn't socialize much. "[Be it] Ranbir or his contemporaries, actors have blinkers on and are focused on their work. The only women they meet are the actresses. They don't socialise as much; that is the flipside of life in the movies," Rishi Kapoor added.

Rishi Kapoor added that Ranbir always tries to avert discussions about marriage when his mother Neetu Kapoor tries to bring it up. "I haven't been vocal about it, but my wife [Neetu Kapoor] keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all," Rishi Kapoor told mid-day.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. Reports of Ranbir and Alia dating started doing the rounds on social media after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in May. They have been spotted together on several occasions and family outings. Alia was at a restaurant with Ranbir Kapoor and family. The photo of the 25-year-old actress walking out of the restaurant holding Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara's hand had gone crazy viral.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share a mutual admiration for each other. They are often spotted complimenting each other on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor dropped by Alia Bhatt's house recently and the rumoured couple were also joined by Alia's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in conversation seated by a window were all over the Internet.

Ranbir and Alia are currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The first part of the fantasy trilogy is expected to release in August next year.