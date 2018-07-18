Alia Bhatt And Neetu Kapoor Are Setting 'Saas-Bahu Goals,' As Per The Internet

Instagram exchanges between Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother) happen quite often

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 18, 2018 19:26 IST
Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor photographed together (Image courtesy: neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Neetu Kapoor wished Alia's friend on her birthday
  2. "Saasu maa love," a user commented
  3. Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be dating

Instagram exchanges between Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother) happen quite often. Today also, the duo exchanged messages, after Alia posted a picture with her make-up artist Puneet B Saini, who happens to celebrate her birthday today. "Happy birthday to her. Give her a big hug," commented Neetu Kapoor and in her reply, Alia wrote, "Done, done," adding two kiss emoticons. This time, the Internet appears to be quite amazed with their Instagram exchange and comments such as "saas and bahu goals" and "saasu maa love, Alia and Neetu Kapoor" were posted. Alia is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she is currently filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt posted this picture.
 

 

Happy Birthday My Punnu

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


Read their Instagram exchange here.

5bv27ooo


Over the weekend, Alia Bhatt gave us a glimpse of Ranbir on her Instagram account, where he was seen taking pictures of the surrounding.

 

 

Forever @aliaabhatt @hairbypriyanka #ranbirkapoor #bulgaria

A post shared by Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) on

 


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dating rumours featured in headlines after they made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in May.

Asked if he's dating Alia, Ranbir told mid-day, "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye raazi nahi hoon!," but also added, "I'm not single. I'll never be single."

Alia had dined with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima (his sister) in Mumbai some weeks ago and she was also invited to the Kapoor residence, when they had hosted Sanjay Dutt. Sometime ago, Ranbir dropped by Alia's home and had met her dad Mahesh Bhatt also.

Their film Brahmastra, a trilogy, releases next year. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

 

 

alia bhattranbir kapooralia ranbir

