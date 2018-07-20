Sanju Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Becomes The Fifth Highest Grosser In Bollywood

A still from Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, is clearly in no mood to stop at the box office race! Ranbir Kapoor's film has scored as much as Rs 326 crores after the third week collections were added, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. During its first week, Sanju effortlessly surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark and then collected some Rs 90 more crores on the second week. The third week fetched ticked sales of Rs 31 crores for Sanju. The summed up amount has placed Sanju on the list of highest scoring Hindi films - it ranks fifth on the list, tweeted Taran Adarsh. "Sanju continues to woo audience... Is now the fifth highest grossing Hindi film, after Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr, Mon 2.81 cr, Tue 2.59 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.34 cr. Total: Rs 326.80 cr." Sanju is now an "all-time blockbuster," Mr Adarsh added.

Sanju's box office journey has been an interesting one. Sanju touched the 50 crore mark at the box office in just two days, 100 crore in three, 150 crore in five, 200 crore in a week and 300 crore in a little over two weeks.

After setting the box office on fire in India, Sanju may also hit the screens in China. Speaking to news agency PTI, Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said they are planning to release the film in China and other countries: "Many distributors in China have reached out to us. They have watched the film and there is a lot of interest in releasing it in the country. We are also looking at the muscle of Fox Star to plan and release the film in Japan, South Korea, etc."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju's ensemble cast is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and also includes names like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.