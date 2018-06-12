Sanju: Complaint Against Ranbir Kapoor's Film For Toilet Leakage Scene

A complaint has been filed against Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju with the Central Board of Film Certification, regarding a scene in the film's trailer, which according to the complainant "will make a bad impression about jails authorities of India," reports news agency ANI. Activist Prithvi Mhaske objected to the toilet leakage scene in the film's trailer and in a letter to the Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, he wrote: "As per the information available the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents."
Highlights
- The complaint has been filed with the Censor Board
- The plaintiff says the scene depicts Indian jails authorities in bad ligh
- Sanju releases on June 29
In the letter, Mr Mhasake also wrote: "If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie," reports ANI.
Sanju narrates the story of actor Sanjay Dutt, including the days he spent in the jail in connection with the 1993 Bombay blast case. The scene in question appears to be from the time when Sanjay Dutt was imprisoned initially 1993. He spent 18 months in jail during the trial and he was finally convicted for the illegal possession of weapons by the Supreme Court in 2013, when he was sentenced to five years in Pune's Yerwada Jail.
In Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt while Paesh Rawal will be seen as Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala as Nargis. The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.
Sanju is expected to release on June 29.