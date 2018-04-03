Ranbir Kapoor 'Best To Play Sanjay Dutt,' Says This Actor

"Nobody else would do a better job at playing Sanjay Dutt than Ranbir Kapoor," Suniel Shetty told news agency IANS. Ranbir is playing Sanjay Dutt in the Khalnayak actor's biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Several pictures of Ranbir, resembling Sanjay Dutt uncannily, have popped up and in them, it's difficult to differentiate between both the stars. On being asked if there will ever be a film on his life, Suniel Shetty told IANS, "I don't think its worthy, but Sanjay's biopic is happening and I think nobody else would do a better job at playing Sanjay than Ranbir. I saw Ranbir's pictures and he looks exactly like Sanjay."
Here are some of Ranbir's pictures from the sets of Dutt biopic.
The Dutt biopic tracks Sanjay Dutt's rise to stardom, his drugs phase and his tryst with the law over 1993 Mumbai Blasts case. Of the film, Ranbir Kapoor earlier told news agency PTI, "He hasn't been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life."
The Dutt biopic also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata while Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor also play pivotal roles. Sonam apparently plays Tina Munim (Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend). Manisha Koirala plays Nargis.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)