Sanjay Dutt Biopic Wraps. See Video With Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor

And finally, it's a wrap for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film will hit the screens on June 29 and as of Monday, the team is done filming the project. Actress Sonam Kapoor, who will reportedly be seen as Tina Munim (Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend), was also present on the last day of the shooting. The cast and crew of the Dutt biopic, wearing identical t-shirts, grouped together to chant 'DuttsTheWay' (also written on their t-shirts). After two cheers Rajkumar Hirani announces, "It's a wrap."
Highlights
- Ranbir Kapoor announced the wrap of project with his team
- Sonam Kapoor reportedly stars as Tina Munim in the film
- Sanjay Dutt's biopic will hit the screens on June 29
Take a look at the video here:
The Dutt biopic, which went on floors in January 2017, will show Sanjay Dutt's rise to fame, his drugs phase, his tryst with the law due to the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case and the subsequent fall from grace. "He hasn't been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life," Ranbir Kapoor told news agency PTI.
The film stars Paresh Rawal as Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis and Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata. According to reports, actress Karishma Tanna has a cameo as Madhuri Dixit while Anushka Sharma will play the role of a reporter in the biopic.
Comments
(With inputs from PTI)