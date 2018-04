Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor And The Many Lives Of Sanjay Dutt - Celebs Blitz Twitter

Highlights Sanju offers a condensed look at Sanjay Dutt's life The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza Sanju releases on June 29

If anybody's life deserves to be turned into a film, it is Sanjay Dutt, for whom life scripted a more dramatic plotline than the most thrilling Bollywood has to offer. In the teaser of which was released in grand manner today, the actor is played by Ranbir Kapoor, who makes a heroic attempt to nail Sanjay Dutt's trademark swagger and drawl. The teaser ofoffers a condensed look at its subject's controversial life - Mr Dutt is presented in turn as a junkie written off by doctors, a romantic with 308 girlfriends (really?), a prison inmate incarcerated for illegally possessing arms in a case related to the 1993 Bombay Blasts.Sanju is " the shocking story of a man who lived many lives " and it stars a cast of marquee names - Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Tabu appears in a cameo. Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is famously a social media abstainer but the rest of the cast deluged Twitter with links to the teaser and poster. #Sanju, #SanjayDutt and #RanbirKapoor have all been trending.Here's a quick look at tweets from the cast: There's a fair bit of excitement online about the teaser, given that details of Sanju have been kept carefully secret. Several celebrities rushed to post their messages of praise, among them Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Sanju is a good thing , Bollywood agrees. June 29 will tell if movie-goers are of the same mind.