Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor And The Many Lives Of Sanjay Dutt - Celebs Blitz Twitter

Highlights
- Sanju offers a condensed look at Sanjay Dutt's life
- The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza
- Sanju releases on June 29
Sanju is "the shocking story of a man who lived many lives" and it stars a cast of marquee names - Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Tabu appears in a cameo. Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is famously a social media abstainer but the rest of the cast deluged Twitter with links to the teaser and poster. #Sanju, #SanjayDutt and #RanbirKapoor have all been trending.
Here's a quick look at tweets from the cast:
The shocking story of a man who lived many lives! #SanjuTeaser is out, don't miss this! https://t.co/7OmrmESuNt#RanbirKapoor@RajkumarHirani#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018
Here's the very special #SanjuTeaser ! https://t.co/7TDM1xGoTv— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 24, 2018
One man, many lives. And all of it true! #SanjuTeaserhttps://t.co/GsIMotkT9Q... #RanbirKapoor@RajkumarHirani#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 24, 2018
And finally!!!!! A true story you won't believe! #SanjuTeaserhttps://t.co/MceldoU8Mn#RanbirKapoor@RajkumarHirani#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 24, 2018
#SanjuTeaserhttps://t.co/HouMwWOzSo Can't wait to see this unfold, watch the teaser now!#RanbirKapoor@RajkumarHirani#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi— Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) April 24, 2018
I had the privilege of seeing this outstanding teaser of what promises to be an exhilarating mainstream experience!!! Raju and Ranbir! It's doesn't get batter than this!!! Ranbir how amazing are you!!! https://t.co/L6Z5oWQuTy— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 24, 2018
Omg the teaser of 'Sanju' so intriguing! Can't wait to watch!!! #SanjayDutt#RanbirKapoor— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2018
Simply amazing. all the best always. https://t.co/fTVLOW8Ntu— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 24, 2018
Isko kehte hain teaser .. Baba re baba... #Sanju teaser https://t.co/F9TUX95nnQ@RajkumarHirani#RanbirKapoor is— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 24, 2018
Sanju is a good thing, Bollywood agrees. June 29 will tell if movie-goers are of the same mind.