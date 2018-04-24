Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor And The Many Lives Of Sanjay Dutt - Celebs Blitz Twitter

The shocking story of a man who lived many lives! #SanjuTeaser is out, don't miss this! https://t.co/7OmrmESuNt #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi

I had the privilege of seeing this outstanding teaser of what promises to be an exhilarating mainstream experience!!! Raju and Ranbir! It's doesn't get batter than this!!! Ranbir how amazing are you!!! https://t.co/L6Z5oWQuTy