Ranbir Kapoor Makes Tone-Deaf Joke On Casting Couch, 'Insensitive,' Says Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor was speaking at an event to launch the first look of his upcoming film Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra at an event for Sanju. (Image courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: 

  1. "I have never faced it (casting couch)," said Ranbir kapoor
  2. Saroj Khan shocked the internet today be defending casting couch
  3. Ranbir Kapoor launched the first look of Sanju, in which he plays Sanjay
If choreographer Saroj Khan's headline-making justification of the casting couch wasn't outrageous enough, actor Ranbir Kapoor has prompted criticism by appearing to make light of Ms Khan's remarks at an event to release the teaser of his new film Sanju. Asked to comment on the casting couch, Ranbir offered neither a criticism of what Ms Khan said nor of the film industry's dirty secret - the exchange of sexual favours for work. Instead, he joked, "I have never faced it. If it's there, it's the worst kind." In response, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others on stage can be seen doubling up with laughter. The comments thread is flooded with rebukes for Ranbir and his colleagues. "Is it a joke" asks one angry user; "What a bunch of insensitive dolts," says another. Some tweets invoked the N-word - nepotism.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor on the casting couch:



These are some reactions on Twitter.







Saroj Khan, a National Award-winning choreographer, has been roundly slammed for appearing to defend the casting couch and saying that "at least the film industry provides work and doesn't rape and abandon you." She also said that women consent to trading sexual favours, asking, "Why would you sell yourself if you have talent?" Ms Khan has since apologised for her comments but not in time to prevent Twitter from denouncing her. Telugu actress Sri Reddy and singer Sophie Choudry have joined the chorus of outrage over what Ms Khan said.

The existence of the casting couch is not in contest, no matter how tight-lipped the film industry stays. Some actors have spoken about being asked to trade sexual favours for roles, among them actor Ranveer Singh - no names have ever been named, at least not in Bollywood. Actress Richa Chadha has spoken about why those subjected to the casting couch rarely speak up - doing so ends careers, she said.

Sanju, meanwhile, is the much-awaited biopic of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, played in the film by Ranbir Kapoor. The cast also includes Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza. Sanju will release on June 29.

