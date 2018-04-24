Ranbir Kapoor Makes Tone-Deaf Joke On Casting Couch, 'Insensitive,' Says Twitter

If choreographer Saroj Khan's headline-making justification of the casting couch wasn't outrageous enough, actor Ranbir Kapoor has prompted criticism by appearing to make light of Ms Khan's remarks at an event to release the teaser of his new film Sanju. Asked to comment on the casting couch, Ranbir offered neither a criticism of what Ms Khan said nor of the film industry's dirty secret - the exchange of sexual favours for work. Instead, he joked, "I have never faced it. If it's there, it's the worst kind." In response, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others on stage can be seen doubling up with laughter. The comments thread is flooded with rebukes for Ranbir and his colleagues. "Is it a joke" asks one angry user; "What a bunch of insensitive dolts," says another. Some tweets invoked the N-word - nepotism.
Highlights
Watch Ranbir Kapoor on the casting couch:
These are some reactions on Twitter.
Is it a joke?— Bhargavi Bajpai (@BajpaiBhargavi) April 24, 2018
What a bunch of insensitive dolts.— Stack Overflow (@C0d3rr0r) April 24, 2018
Vidhu Vinod is beaming with joy as if #CastingCouch is a matter of pride for bollywood.— Rohin Makkar (@Rohino) April 24, 2018
Don't use the word 'If' .. It means a lot... N u Know very well that it exists or not..— Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) April 24, 2018
Because Casting Couch is only for those who are reluctant, not those who are proactive about it?— Drunk Buddha (@buddhainabar) April 24, 2018
Saroj Khan, a National Award-winning choreographer, has been roundly slammed for appearing to defend the casting couch and saying that "at least the film industry provides work and doesn't rape and abandon you." She also said that women consent to trading sexual favours, asking, "Why would you sell yourself if you have talent?" Ms Khan has since apologised for her comments but not in time to prevent Twitter from denouncing her. Telugu actress Sri Reddy and singer Sophie Choudry have joined the chorus of outrage over what Ms Khan said.
Of course. Nepotism vaale kya jaane casting couch!— Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 24, 2018
Comments
Sanju, meanwhile, is the much-awaited biopic of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, played in the film by Ranbir Kapoor. The cast also includes Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza. Sanju will release on June 29.