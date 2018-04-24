Saroj Khan's Defence Of Casting Couch Outrages Celebs And Twitter. 'Lost Respect,' They Say

Saroj Khan gave a shocking statement in the defence of the casting couch. "At least the film industry gives work"

Saroj Khan at Sridevi's funeral in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Saroj Khan apologised for her statement but the damage was done
  2. "I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am," said Telugu actress Sri Reddy
  3. A section of the Internet sided with Saroj Khan
Saroj Khan's unabashed defence of the casting couch on Tuesday made the Internet face-palm. Saroj Khan, who is one of Bollywood's top choreographers, said that the casting couch is "age-old" and added: "At least the film industry gives work, doesn't rape and abandon." Saroj Khan apologised for the comments but the damage was done. Speaking to news agency PTI, Saroj Khan said: "I have already said I am sorry. But you don't know the question that was asked... And now there's so much ruckus." Sri Reddy, who recently staged a nude protest against the casting couch in Chennai, and Sophie Choudry condemned Saroj Khan's statement. "I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers," Sri Reddy told news agency ANI. Sophie Choudry countered Saroj Khan's statement, in which she also said that artistes have a choice, and tweeted: "Nobody wants to sleep with someone for work. But they are made to feel it's the only way and "acceptable". And for those who don't, it's a tough road! This has to stop."
 
 

Here's what Saroj Khan told reporters on Tuesday:



Saroj Khan's defence of the casting couch infuriated Twitter as well. "Who gave her the right to speak anything unjust and shameless like this?," read one angry tweet. Another incensed Twitter user tweeted: "What's wrong with this woman, has she lost it completely. How can she defend casting couch! It's akin to defending rape!"
 
 
 
 

However, a section of the Internet sided with Saroj Khan and said, "She's not wrong." Here are some tweets in Saroj Khan's defence.
 

Saroj Khan is a three-time National Award winning choreographer. She choreographed most of Madhuri Dixit's hit numbers (Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli ke Peeche and Tamma Tamma Loge) in the Nineties. She has also worked with Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Raveena Tandon among others.

Saroj Khan was also the judge of reality shows Nahc Baliye 5 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

