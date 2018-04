Saroj Khan's Defence Of Casting Couch Outrages Celebs And Twitter. 'Lost Respect,' They Say

Highlights Saroj Khan apologised for her statement but the damage was done "I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am," said Telugu actress Sri Reddy A section of the Internet sided with Saroj Khan

I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers: Sri Reddy (actress who alleged that women are sexual exploited by producers) on Saroj Khan's remark. pic.twitter.com/I9TWmLahrX — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

Can't begin to think what thousands of girls go through in the hope that their "dreams" will come true! Nobody wants to sleep with someone for work. But they are made to feel it's the only way & "acceptable". And for those who don't, it's a tough road! This has to stop! #TimesUp — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 24, 2018

What the hell! What's wrong with this Woman, has she lost it completely! How can she defend Casting couch! It's akin to defending rape! — Sanjay Bajla (@sanjay_bajla) April 24, 2018

It is a reality of Bollywood ..90% actresses r Victim of Casting couch type physical sexual harassment

sex for movies is a casual culture.. It has been revealed by Top actresses in past & present & now #sarojkhan statement is mirror of Dark side of Bollywood hw women r treated — Abhishek Anand (@I_am___Abhishek) April 24, 2018

Inka matlab hai ki main jisko kaam du usko pehle do kode maaru aur fir do roti de du to main mahaan hu ? pic.twitter.com/9dbX9Z4f5k — Anchal Ghai (@ghai_anchal) April 24, 2018

It gives work? What's wrong with you lady? — Ramona (@JigglyToes) April 24, 2018

Just because u give someone earning to live doesn't justify the act..

CRIME being crime needs to be voiced against and proper actions should be taken..

MAM plz don't give lame excuses regarding such a crime#Intellectuals — SHAIL YADAV (@yshubham461) April 24, 2018

#SarojKhan what she reaveled is known to all. Open secret. — indian@guwahati (@rajeshjainguwah) April 24, 2018

#SarojKhan told the truth about the #culture of #Bollywood. Media and #feminist berserk. How can she say this? Buzzos she is saying this because it is happening out there. She is crude & unapologetic about it but Truth Bites very hard. That's the culture. — Abhinav Kr Rai (@videathink) April 24, 2018

Saroj Khan's unabashed defence of the casting couch on Tuesday made the Internet face-palm. Saroj Khan, who is one of Bollywood's top choreographers, said that the casting couch is "age-old" and added: " At least the film industry gives work, doesn't rape and abandon ." Saroj Khan apologised for the comments but the damage was done. Speaking to news agency PTI, Saroj Khan said: "I have already said I am sorry. But you don't know the question that was asked... And now there's so much ruckus." Sri Reddy, who recently staged a nude protest against the casting couch in Chennai, and Sophie Choudry condemned Saroj Khan's statement. "I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers," Sri Reddy told news agency ANI. Sophie Choudry countered Saroj Khan's statement, in which she also said that artistes have a choice, and tweeted: "Nobody wants to sleep with someone for work. But they are made to feel it's the only way and "acceptable". And for those who don't, it's a tough road! This has to stop."Here's what Saroj Khan told reporters on Tuesday:Saroj Khan's defence of the casting couch infuriated Twitter as well. "Who gave her the right to speak anything unjust and shameless like this?," read one angry tweet. Another incensed Twitter user tweeted: "What's wrong with this woman, has she lost it completely. How can she defend casting couch! It's akin to defending rape!"However, a section of the Internet sided with Saroj Khan and said, "She's not wrong." Here are some tweets in Saroj Khan's defence. Saroj Khan is a three-time National Award winning choreographer. She choreographed most of Madhuri Dixit's hit numbers (and) in the Nineties. She has also worked with Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Raveena Tandon among others.Saroj Khan was also the judge of reality showsand