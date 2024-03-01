Ankita Lokhande On Casting Couch Experience: 'I Was Asked To Sleep With A South Producer'

Image instagrammed by Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande, who has worked in television and films, shared her casting couch experience in an interview with Hauterrfly. Ankita said she was approached for a south film and she was told that she had to "sleep with" the producer to get the film. Ankita recalled, "Maine South film ka audition diya tha. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahaut khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola mai sign karke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua? (I gave an audition for a south film. I got a call to receive the sign amount. I was happy and told my mom that I would go to receive the sign amount. However, I was in two minds that how did this happen so easily?)"

Ankita continued, "Jab mai sign karne gayee toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri co-ordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, 'you have to compromise.' I was just 19 at that time. Tabhi mera heroine banna hai walla phase chall raha tha (When I went there, I was called alone inside the room while my co-ordinator was asked to sit outside. I was told, "You have to compromise." I was only 19 then. I had the aspiration of becoming a heroine)." Ankita, who knows the way of the world, tried to evade the situation by asking a simple question, "What kind of compromise?" Then the reply came straight cut, "Apko producer ke sath sona padega (You have to sleep with the producer)."

Ankita rejected the offer to the face of the person and said, "I don't think your producer needs talent; he just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one' and I just walked off."

Recently, Ankita and husband Vicky Jain appeared as guests on the reality dance show Dance Deewane. Ankita performed with Madhuri Dixit to the song Ek Do Teen on the show. Sharing a video from the set, Ankita wrote, "A dream came true ... Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her, and get an opportunity to dance with her, I'm reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill-it's about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression. Thank you, Madhuri, ma'am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here's to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit a muse forever etched in our hearts." Take a look:

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita became fame after featuring in the hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.