When Ankita Lokhande Danced To Ek Do Teen With Madhuri Dixit Herself

Ankita shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Popular television actor Ankita Lokhande's dream came true as she performed with Madhuri Dixit to her iconic song Ek Do Teen on the sets of Dance Deewane. Ankita, along with husband Vicky Jain, were the guests on the dance reality show in which Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty are co-judges. Ankita shared a video on her Instagram feed from the sets of the show. The video features moments from Madhuri Dixit and Ankita's dance performance, Vicky and Ankita's performance as well as snippets from Ankita's day on the sets of the show. Ankita and Madhuri were twinning in white sarees as well on the show. Ankita wrote a long note summing up her emotions and experience of dancing with Madhuri Dixit.

Ankita wrote, "A dream came true ... Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her, and get an opportunity to dance with her, I'm reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill-it's about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression. Thank you, Madhuri Ma'am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here's to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit a muse forever etched in our hearts." She signed off her post with these words, "Main Madhuri Dixit banana chahti hu!!!! I love you Madhuri ma'am." FYI, Ek Do Teen is a song from the 1988 film Tezaab featuring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan. Take a look:

A couple of days back, Ankita Lokhande shared a few images with husband Vicky Jain. In the pictures, Ankita can be seen dressed in her festive best while Vicky Jain wears a kurta set. Ankita wrote in the caption, "Even though we never said it to each other..WE KNEW" and dropped a love emoji. Take a look:

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She became a household name after featuring in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.