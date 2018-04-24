Saroj Khan's Shocker On Casting Couch: It's Age-Old, At Least Film Industry Gives Work Saroj Khan defended casting couch saying artistes have a choice. "Why do they give in if they have a choice?"

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT Saroj Khan at an event in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Saroj Khan warned reporters not to target Bollywood "Woh (film industry) humaara mai-baap hai," she said Saroj Khan has choreographed Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai mong others Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti. (Why are you targeting the film industry? At least, it gives you work and doesn't abandon you)" She also said artistes have a choice and that can choose not to work with someone who've asked for favours. "Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? (If you are talented enough then why would you give in?)" Saroj Khan warned the reporters to not say anything against the film industry because "woh humaara mai-baap hai."

Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch. pic.twitter.com/kYpPAPWMtB — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018



Several Bollywood celebrities have openly spoken about the perils of the casting couch. Actors like Ileana D'Cruz and Richa Chadha said that the victims of casting couch often don't name their violators for the fear of losing work.



Saroj Khan has choreographed Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor among others.



