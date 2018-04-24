Saroj Khan's Shocker On Casting Couch: It's Age-Old, At Least Film Industry Gives Work

Saroj Khan defended casting couch saying artistes have a choice. "Why do they give in if they have a choice?"

Saroj Khan at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights

  1. Saroj Khan warned reporters not to target Bollywood
  2. "Woh (film industry) humaara mai-baap hai," she said
  3. Saroj Khan has choreographed Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai mong others
Choreographer Saroj Khan defended casting couch at a press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday saying it's an "age-old" and it happens everywhere then "why the entertainment industry alone should be targeted," reports news agency ANI. The three-time National Award-winning choreographer told reporters: ":Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti. (Why are you targeting the film industry? At least, it gives you work and doesn't abandon you)" She also said artistes have a choice and that can choose not to work with someone who've asked for favours. "Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? (If you are talented enough then why would you give in?)" Saroj Khan warned the reporters to not say anything against the film industry because "woh humaara mai-baap hai."
 

Several Bollywood celebrities have openly spoken about the perils of the casting couch. Actors like Ileana D'Cruz and Richa Chadha said that the victims of casting couch often don't name their violators for the fear of losing work.

Saroj Khan has choreographed Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor among others.

