Salman Khan On Casting Couch: It's The Most Disgusting Thing Ever "If someone is there with a principle that you have to sleep with them to get a job then it is the most disgusting thing ever," said Salman Khan

Salman Khan was speaking at an event in New Delhi "No one has come and confirmed it," said Salman "It is the most disgusting thing ever," he added "I have not heard anyone come and say it straight out," he said



Salman Khan, 52, is one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, has spent almost three decades in and has over 100 movies on his resume. He was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in the National Capital. "Now, being a beautiful woman or a man, someone or the other is going to flirt with you," he added.



Salman, who has never had a casting couch experience himself, said he has also neither been directly told about such accounts. "I have not heard anything like this. If a lady or a man comes up to me and tells me that something of the sort has happened with them, I will take them down to the cleaners," IANS quoted him as saying.



Previously, prominent



Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which releases on December 22. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, both Katrina Kaif and Salman reprise their Ek Tha Tiger roles in the sequel.



(With IANS inputs)



