Richa Chadha, 'Forced To Go On Date' With Actor, Says She'll Give Names If 'Safety Is Ensured'

Actress Richa Chadha has opened up about the casting couch experiences she's faced in Bollywood in the past but the Fukrey Returns actress has one condition before "naming and shaming" the wrongdoers - "If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I'll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will. Not just me, million others will do that. But who will do it?" reports news agency PTI.
The actress recently told Firstpost that she was asked to send messages and go on a date with an actors and when she refused because the actor in question was married, she was told to start a relationship with a cricketer to "boost her career growth."
"Every time someone speaks there are repercussions. Whoever is speaking out people are like 'oh you've to name and shame.' If the press knows who is doing this, why not let it out? Every time we take a step, there is a backlash. The ecosystem and the structure of the industry needs to change. We don't have royalties here for actors, in absence of proper legislations, who will take a risk?" Richa told news agency PTI.
Richa Chadha's Fukrey Returns opened in theatres on Friday and has collected over Rs 8 crore on the first day. The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba-directed film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Ali Fazal.
(With inputs from PTI)