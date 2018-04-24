Richa Chadha Slammed For Her 'Hypocritical' Defence Of Saroj Khan On Casting Couch Comment

Highlights
- Saroj Khan defended casting couch saying it "age-old"
- "I think people are making mountain of molehill," said Richa Chadha
- Ranbir Kapoor was also slammed for his tone-deaf joke on casting couch
I think people are making mountain of molehill. There's narrative that people in Bollywood are the worst&indulge in malpractices which isn't the case. She meant to say it takes place in all industries, why is Bollywood being singled out?: Richa Chadda, on Saroj Khan #CastingCouchpic.twitter.com/m2omh0n6tN— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018
Hypocrisy at its peak— Harsh Tyagi (@Tyagi_Harsh) April 24, 2018
Wasn't she the one to level allegations on some mystery man for casting couch when her movie Fukrey's sequel was coming up?— Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 24, 2018
And she was the one who pointed out this casting couch during her film promotion ... Oo so it was for the publicity of film— AmNa Kah(@cantspareu) April 24, 2018
BOLLYWOOD. The most hypocrite industry.— dev (@devdj844) April 24, 2018
Have a spine @RichaChadha . Learn to take a stand, atleast for your female co-actors.— Mr Peanutbutter (@illogicalhooman) April 24, 2018
In December 2017, Richa Chadha said that she could give names of the people involved in the casting couch if her "safety and future can be secured." She told news agency PTI: "If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I'll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will. Not just me, million others will do that. But who will do it?"
Richa Chadha is not the only celebrity who has failed the Internet with their callous remarks on the casting couch after Saroj Khan's statement, in which she said: "At least the film industry provides work and doesn't rape and abandon you." Actor Ranbir Kapoor's tone-deaf joke on the casting couch was least appreciated by Twitter. At an event to launch the first look of his new film Sanju, Ranbir was asked about the casting couch, to which he replied: "I have never faced it. If it's there, it's the worst kind." Hearing Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani burst into peals of laughter. "What a bunch of insensitive dolts," said one twitter another.
