Richa Chadha Slammed For Her 'Hypocritical' Defence Of Saroj Khan On Casting Couch Comment

Highlights Saroj Khan defended casting couch saying it "age-old" "I think people are making mountain of molehill," said Richa Chadha Ranbir Kapoor was also slammed for his tone-deaf joke on casting couch

I think people are making mountain of molehill. There's narrative that people in Bollywood are the worst&indulge in malpractices which isn't the case. She meant to say it takes place in all industries, why is Bollywood being singled out?: Richa Chadda, on Saroj Khan #CastingCouchpic.twitter.com/m2omh0n6tN — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

Hypocrisy at its peak — Harsh Tyagi (@Tyagi_Harsh) April 24, 2018

Wasn't she the one to level allegations on some mystery man for casting couch when her movie Fukrey's sequel was coming up?

Welcome to Bollywood. PR stunts! — Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 24, 2018

And she was the one who pointed out this casting couch during her film promotion ... Oo so it was for the publicity of film

Wow great — AmNa Kah(@cantspareu) April 24, 2018

BOLLYWOOD. The most hypocrite industry. — dev (@devdj844) April 24, 2018

Have a spine @RichaChadha . Learn to take a stand, atleast for your female co-actors. — Mr Peanutbutter (@illogicalhooman) April 24, 2018