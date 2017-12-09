Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 1: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha And Gang Is Back With A 'Big Bang'

And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG... #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1... Fri 8.10 cr. India biz. #Fukrey [2013] had collected... Day 1: 2.62 cr Opening weekend: 9.82 cr Week 1: 18.42 cr Lifetime: 36.5 cr India biz.

#Fukrey is now a BRAND in view of the TERRIFIC START of #FukreyReturns... Joins the list of ESTABLISHED BRANDS like #HouseFull, #Dhamaal, #Golmaal and #Judwaa... Genre: Comedy/Entertainer.