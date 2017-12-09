Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 1: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha And Gang Is Back With A 'Big Bang'

Fukrey Returns with a 'bang,' says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The sequel to 2013 sleeper hit made a huge bang at the box office with opening day collection amounting to Rs 8 crore just a crore less than the opening weekend collection of its predecessor. "And the Fukreys return with a big bang. Fukrey Returns has an outstanding Day 1 - Rs 8.10 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Though the film did not receive the rave reviews enjoyed by the 2013 film but the reputation of Fukrey definitely helped the audience find their way to the cinemas. "Fukrey is now a brand in view of the terrific start of Fukrey Returns. (It) joins the list of established brands like HouseFull, Dhamaal, Golmaal and Judwaa," said Taran Adarsh.
According to film critic Saibal Chatterjee, Fukrey Returns was not able "shake off the effects of the law of diminishing returns." He said that the Farhan Akhtar-produced film is "more of the same but with markedly less impact." In his review for NDTV, he wrote: "Fukrey Returns comes nowhere near being the rip-roaring ride that the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, at least in parts, was... For a film that aspires to be a full-on laugh riot, Fukrey Returns is a bit of a trudge." He gave the film two stars out of five.
Fukrey Returns reassembles the same gang - Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal. Bholi Punjban (Richa Chadha) has vowed to make the Fukrey boys' lives miserable for outsmarting her and putting her behind bars. In the comedy of errors, who will succeed Bholi Punjaban or the Fukreys? The answer is in the theatres near you.