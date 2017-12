Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 7: Richa Chadha's Film Springs A 'Big Surprise.' Crosses 50 Crore

Highlights "Fukrey Returns springs a big surprise," tweets Taran Adarsh The film has crossed the 50 crore mark Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and others have reprised their roles

#FukreyReturns springs a BIG SURPRISE... Cruises past 50 cr mark in Week 1... Weekend 2 expected to be STRONG too... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: 50.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2017

#FukreyReturns is all set for a GLORIOUS Week 1... Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: 46.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2017

Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's new moviehas crossed the 50 crore mark in just one week of its arrival at the theatres. The movie has scored a whopping sum of Rs. 50.30 crore at the box office counters and second week is also expected to be strong too, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Thes have returned with a bang - the movie's first week collections have been reviewed as a "big surprise" by Mr Adarsh. "springs a BIG SURPRISE... Cruises past 50 cr mark in Week 1... Weekend 2 expected to be STRONG too... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: 50.30 cr. India biz (sic)," tweeted Mr Adarsh.Previously Taran Adarsh had tweeted to say that "is all set for a GLORIOUS Week 1 and is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays."will also have an uninterrupted and smooth run at the box office till Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif'sarrives later this month.Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha), Manjot Singh (Lali) and Richa Chadha (Bholi Panjaban) have reprised their roles in In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Between these weird dreams and risky misadventures, theboys of east Delhi are pushed to the wall by the feisty Bholi Punjaban, the reigning queen of the Trans-Yamuna underworld. They are once again engaged in hatching get rich quick plans and flirting with danger, but nothing that they do can whip up the sense of edgy urgency of the past."Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba,surely gave a 'big surprise.'