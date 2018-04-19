Ram Gopal Varma Apologises To Pawan Kalyan, Says He Instigated Actress Sri Reddy To Abuse Him Ram Gopal Varma posted a video, in which he confessed that he influenced Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan Kalyan

Ram Gopal Varma also apologised to Pawan Kalyan's fans. (Images from YouTube and Twitter) New Delhi: Highlights "My sincere apologies once again to Pawan Kalyan," tweeted RGV Sri Reddy abused the actor after he said she should approach the police Sri Reddy has also apologised to Pawan Kalyan Gabbar Singh actor. The Sarkar director posted the apology on Twitter saying: "My sincere apologies once again to Pawan Kalyan and all his fans and also his family members." On Wednesday, Ram Gopal Varma posted a video on YouTube, in which he confessed that he "influenced Sri Reddy" and encouraged her to abuse Pawan Kalyan for saying that she should have gone to the police, not the media, with allegations of casting couch. "It is not her fault," RGV said in the video. Sri Reddy also posted an apology on Twitter: "I apologise to Pawan Kalyan's mother. I didn't do it deliberately, but what I did was wrong, therefore asking for an apology."



Here's what Ram Gopal Varma and Sri Reddy posted on Twitter:

My sincere apologies once again to @PawanKalyan and all his fans and also his family members — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 19, 2018

. — Sri Reddy (@MsSriReddy) April 18, 2018



This is Ram Gopal Varma's "confession" (in Telugu):







At a recent event, Pawan Kalyan said that Sri Reddy should have approached the police about her allegations of casting couch and being exploited by filmmaker Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati instead of going to the media. After Pawan Kalyan's statement, Sri Reddy lashed out at the Annavaram actor, at the instigation of Ram Gopal Varma, as he says now. Ms Reddy was also trolled by Pawan Kalyan's fans. Later, she agreed to take Pawan Kalyan's advice and said she would go to the police. Here's what she said on Facebook:







Sri Reddy featured in headlines after she



