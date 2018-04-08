Telugu Actress Who Stripped In Protest Won't Get Membership, Says Film Association

"Because of her behaviour, the actress cannot be given membership," Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja told reporters.
Though application for the membership was given to her earlier, she did not fill it up properly, Mr Raja and other office-bearers claimed.
The actress had on Saturday stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office, alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.
She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.
Comments
Police have charged the actress with obscene acts in public place under the Indian Penal Code.