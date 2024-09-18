FIR Against Choreographer Jani Master After Ex Colleague Alleges Sex Assault

Jani Master has worked as a choreographer in prominent movies like Pushpa: The Rise

An FIR has been filed against renowned choreographer in the Telugu film industry, Jani Master, after a former colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times over several years.

The complainant has alleged that the sexual harassment started when she was still a minor. A case has now been registered against Jani Master, who has worked as a choreographer in big-ticket movies such as Baahubali and Pushpa: The Rise.

The woman has alleged multiple incidents of sexual assault. She had approached the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce with allegations against the choreographer. The film body has a panel to tackle sexual harassment cases. Jhansi, actor and the chairperson of the panel, told NDTV that the complainant was a minor when the sexual assault first started and this would attract provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The film body took over the matter and advised her to approach the police too.

The film body also asked the Telugu dance directors' body, of which Jani Master is president, not to allow him to discharge any function.

An FIR has been registered following a complaint by the woman. Jani Master has been charged under sections of rape and criminal intimidation. The woman has said in her complaint that she had worked with Jani Master as an assistant.

The choreographer, she has alleged, sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities. She has also said she faces a threat to her life and that the accused had also threatened that she won't get any work opportunities.

Jani Master is a member of the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena, which is part of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena said Jani Master has been asked to stay away from the party's events.