Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju: Manisha Koirala To Karishma Tanna, Who Plays Who In Sanjay Dutt Biopic

The teaser of the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic is out. Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which traces Sanjay Dutt's personal story from the age of 22 up until his conviction under the Arms Act for the possession of an AK-56 rifle during the 1993 Bombay Blasts. At the launch, Mr Hirani said that the final trailer will introduce all the other characters to the audience. Before that, we throw some light on the other characters and the speculation around their roles. The makers have confirmed Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza's roles.
Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt
Paresh Rawal will be seen as Sanjay Dutt's father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt, in the film. It will show the strong emotional bond that the father and son shared. Raju Hirani confirmed this at the teaser launch, "Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt's role in the film, the next trailer will introduce him."
Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt
Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt died of cancer three days before the premiere of his first film Rocky in 1981. Her death had a tragic effect on the young actor who was eagerly waiting for his launch. Raju Hirani confirmed that Manisha Koirala, a cancer survivor herself, plays Nargis Dutt in the film. Manisha and Sanjay have done quite a few movies together including Yalgaar, Kartoos and Sanam.
Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt
If there is one person who changed Sanjay Dutt's life drastically, it's his wife Maanyata Dutt. After they got married in 2008, she took charge of his business decisions and worked on making over his image. Dia Mirza plays Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanyata.
Vicky Kaushal As Sanjay Dutt's Childhood Friend
Earlier, there was a lot of speculation that Vicky Kaushal will play Kumar Gaurav, who is married to Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata, but Raju Hirani said at the launch of the Sanju teaser that Vicky plays the actor's childhood friend.
Sonam Kapoor As Rocky's Co-Star
There were strong rumors that Sonam Kapoor will play Sanjay Dutt's Rocky co-star and rumoured girlfriend Tina Munim but this will only be confirmed once the trailer is out.
Jim Sarbh As Salman Khan?
Reports suggest that Jim Sarbh's special appearance will show him as Sanjay Dutt's close friend and superstar Salman Khan. Since they were thick buddies at one point and did some films together like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, as well as a cameo together in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, there is a high chance that Salman Khan's character will appear in the film at some point.
Anushka Sharma As A Film Journalist
Anushka Sharma's cameo in the film is a significant one. She is the one who asks Sanjay Dutt, as played by Ranbir Kapoor, some tough questions; Anushka plays the role of a journalist.
Karishma Tanna And Boman Irani are also in the film. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Karishma will play Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak co-star (also a rumoured girlfriend) Madhuri Dixit and Boman Irani will play his Kaante director and his one-time close friend Sanjay Gupta.
Sanju release on June 29.