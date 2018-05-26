Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal As Sunil Dutt Recreate Father-Son Bond

Sanju's latest poster features Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor Before Paresh Rawal, Aamir Khan was approached to play Sunil Dutt Sanju will release on June 29 The makers of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, titled Sanju, have started revealing posters of the other characters after sharing several posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. After Sonam Kapoor, it was Paresh Rawal's turn, who will be seen portraying the role of actor Sunil Dutt (Sanjay Dutt father) in the film. The poster perfectly encapsulates the essence of Sanjay Dutt's bond with his father Sunil Dutt, who stood by him through thick and thin. A terrified Ranbir Kapoor embraced Paresh Rawal, who looks tenses, in the poster. Interestingly, this poster of Sanju was released just a day after Sunil Dutt's death anniversary. Yesterday, actor Sanjay Dutt posted a throwback photo with his father and wrote: "Wish you could see me as a free man. Love you... Miss you." Director Rajkumar Hirani shared the latest poster of Sanju
Here's the aforementioned post shared by Sanjay Dutt for his father Sunil Dutt.
Earlier, Aamir Khan was approached to play Sunil Dutt in the film but the Dangal actor refused the offer because he wanted to play Sanjay Dutt. At a media interaction, Aamir said "In this film I can't do any other role apart from Sanjay Dutt's, which I can't do because Ranbir is doing." He added "Dutt Saab's role is a fabulous role. There is so much about Sanju's relationship with his father, but Sanju's role is unbelievable. I told Raju that role had won my heart."
The trailer of the much awaited film Sanju will release on May 30. The film also features Manisha Koirala (as Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis), Dia Mirza (as Maanyata Dutt) while Karishma Tanna and Sonam Kapoor will have cameo appearances. Anushka Sharma reportedly plays the role of a journalist in the film.
Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju will hit the screens on June 29.