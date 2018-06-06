Manisha Koirala In Sanju New Poster Will Remind You Of Nargis Of Shree 420

We can't deny the uncanny resemblance between Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt's mother late actress Nargis in the new poster of Sanju. Director Rajkumar Hirani, who tweeted the poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Manisha Koirala on Tuesday, wrote: "She lovingly called him Sanju, and now that's what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargis ji on 29th June." While Manisha Koirala plays the role of Nargis in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play Sunit Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor has been cast as the 58-year-old actor. The black-and-white poster features Manisha and Ranbir's onscreen characters against a backdrop of New York. While Sanjay Dutt's Rocky was still work-in-progress, Nargis was in New York for cancer treatment. The new poster arrived on Sunil Dutt's birthday on June 6.
Highlights
- Manisha Koirala plays the role of Nargis Dutt in Sanju
- Rajkumar Hirani introduced her character with a new poster
- Referring to Nargis, he wrote: "She lovingly called him Sanju"
In the poster, Manisha's persona as Nargis will particularly remind you of Nargis from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420. Nargis married Sunil Dutt - her Mother India co-star - in 1958 and Sanjay Dutt was born in 1959.
She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that's what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June. @mkoirala#RanbirKapoor! #RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/QkizS8RMBl— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 6, 2018
Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor, told news agency PTI before she joined the sets of Sanju: "Whenever I see a cancer patient today it is like reliving the moment. I am affected in any which ways. When I will be performing that (Nargis Dutt's role). I am yet to start shoot, of course I will be revisiting that."
CommentsLast year, Manisha Koirala shared her experience of how she prepped for the role of Nargis and said: "Everything about Nargis Dutt is out there, there are people who knew her, who I talk to and there are books on her as well. Above all, I have a director like Raju Sir who has done all the research by himself. So I just have to follow what he says." Initially, Manisha appeared unsure about starring as Sanjay Dutt's mother in the biopic as she starred opposite him in several films from the Nineties. Yalgaar, Sanam and Kartoos are some of the movies in which Manisha was cast opposite Sanjay Dutt.
Sanju's ensemble cast also includes actors like Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. Sanju is all set to hit screens on June 29.