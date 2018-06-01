How The Reel Sanju - Ranbir Kapoor - And Real Sanjay Dutt Are Teaming Up Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will reportedly collaborate for a promotional song for Sanju

If Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt enthralled you in the trailer of, be ready for more surprises in the coming days. If you are one of those, who are dying to see Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt together , makers may have good news for you. The duo will reportedly shoot a promotional song for, stated a mid-day report. Sanjay Dutt, who was absent from the trailer launch event of, was actually busy with the shooting schedule of. But a mid-day report suggests that the actors might collaborate for a song, as part of the team's promotional strategy. The song is said to be only promotional and will not be included in the film.The song will reportedly be shot in Mehboob Studio over the weekend and will be launched few days before the movie releases. "Sanjay Dutt is expected to film the special number at Mehboob Studios over the weekend. The song will be launched a few days before the movie's release. But it won't be part of the film," sources have told mid-day . Sanjay Dutt will reportedly be seen in six different personas for the promotional video - he will feature in signature looks from his 20s to the 50s - and he will also reportedly narrate his own story in the song. The trailer of Sanju was launched at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday and director Rajkumar Hirani as well as the cast of the film - Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal were in attendance. The film also stars Anushka Sharma who skipped the event. Just a day past its release, the trailer ofhas garnered over 22 million views. The trailer begins with the younger days of Sanjay Dutt and encompasses the various ups and downs in the actor's life.hits screens on June 29. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter