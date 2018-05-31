Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju: Why Paresh Rawal Thinks He Was 'Destined' To Play Sunil Dutt

Paresh Rawal, who stars as Sunil Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's father) in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, thinks he was 'destined to play' the late actor-politician' in the film, reports news agency IANS. Sanju trailer released on Wednesday and most of the team members assembled for the launch. It was also Paresh Rawal's birthday on May 30 and he revealed that Sunil Dutt had sent a letter to him in 2005 for his birthday. "There is a very special connection of Sunil Dutt with me. Back in 2005 on the May 25, I was doing some patchwork in Mumbai for Deewane Huye Paagal, I went to a hotel as I landed from the US to make a call to my home when my wife Swaroop said Dutt saab had sent me a letter. I asked 'Whose?' She said, 'Sunil Dutt saab'," Paresh Rawal, 63, said in a statement, IANS reports. Sunil Dutt died on May 25, 2005.
"I was like, 'Why would he write a letter to me?'. She said, 'For your birthday'. I said my birthday is on May 30, why would he write a letter five days before. Straight cut to January 2, 2017, when I was at the narration of Sanju at Rajkumar Hirani's house, I got a call from Swaroop asking me what to do of the letter of Dutt saab in the drawer... amazing connection. I asked her if the letter was still there? Earlier you would get birthday letters, which you would eventually clear. However, for over 12 years, the letter stayed in my drawer. This is the connection... I think I was destined to play Sunil Dutt," he added.
The trailer of Sanju gave a brief introduction to all the characters in the film. Sanju is a film based on Sanjay Dutt's life. Manisha Koirala stars as Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), Sonam Kapoor as one his rumoured girlfriends, Anushka Sharma plays a biographer, Dia Mirza as Maanyata and Vicky Kaushal is his childhood friend.
Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt have starred in several films together, including Jeena Marna Tere Sang, Vaastav: The Reality and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju releases on June 29.
(With IANS inputs)