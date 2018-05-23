Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Will Not Let Vrinda Rai Leave Without A Hug And It's So Cute Aaradhya who called Vrinda Rai back and gave her a cute little hug before leaving

207 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Aishwarya and Aaradhya recently stepped out together The duo were spotted at dinner with Vrinda Rai Ash, Aaradhya, Vindra Rai were photographed exiting the eatery together



So cute.

Aaradhya was cute as a button in a peach glitter dress work with a head-band and matching shoes. Aishwarya kept it simple and classy in a monochrome ensemble by Andrew Gn paired with black stilettos.

Ash and Aaradhya leaving with Vrinda Rai "Come back!" "I had this hug lined up for you!" Awww. Group hug, anyone? Sure!





after their visit to the French Riviera. Aishwarya walked the red carpet in Cannes on May 12 and May 13 and on each day, she was escorted to the carpeted aisle by little Aaradhya.



Last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next film is Fanne Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya lit up Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out with Vrinda Rai for a dinner date in Mumbai's Bandra. The former beauty queen and her six-year-old daughter were photographed exiting the Bandra eatery with Vrinda Rai after which Aishwarya and her mother left in separate cars - Aaradhya hopped in with Ash, of course. But before they took their respective routes, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had a nice and long goodbye session with Vrinda Rai. The paparazzi, standing close by, set the flashbulbs popping and from the photos this is what we can incur. Vrinda Rai was already on her way to the car after bidding adieu to Ash but perhaps she missed a goodbye hug from her granddaughter Aaradhya, who called her back and gave her a cute little hug. This adorable moment was followed by an even more adorable one - when all three shared a hug together.So cute.Aaradhya was cute as a button in a peach glitter dress work with a head-band and matching shoes. Aishwarya kept it simple and classy in a monochrome ensemble by Andrew Gn paired with black stilettos. The mother-daughter duo touched down in Mumbai earlier this month after their visit to the French Riviera. Aishwarya walked the red carpet in Cannes on May 12 and May 13 and on each day, she was escorted to the carpeted aisle by little Aaradhya. Aaradhya has been accompanying Aishwarya to Cannes since she was a baby.Last seen in, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next film is, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter