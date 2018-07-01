Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan And Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And Others

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor were also there

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 01, 2018 10:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan And Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And Others

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan at the party

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aardhaya was dressed in a pink lehenga
  2. Shahid Kapoor's plus one was wife Mira Rajput
  3. Harbhajan, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri were also there

Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and several others attended the star-studded engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash is the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh and Nita Ambani three children. The engagement party was hosted at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. This time, Shah Rukh and Gauri were accompanied by elder son Aryan. (Yes, he was there all suited-booted). Little Aardhaya, dressed in a pink lehenga, came with parents Aishwarya and Abhishek. Shahid Kapoor's plus one was wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with her second child.

SRK, Gauri and Aryan made for a lovely picture. The father-son duo looked dapper while Gauri looked pretty in a Tarun Tahiliani couture.

srk ndtv
srk ndtv

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya looked lovely in a golden sari.

aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv


Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya made the spotlight follow them in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saris.

shweta bachchan ndtv

Alia Bhatt also picked up a golden lehenga from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

alia bhatt

Ranbir was accompanied by mom Neetu Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukerji.

ranbir kapoor ndtv

As always, Rekha looked beautiful in a golden sari. She greeted the paparazzi with a namastey.

rekha ndtv

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput smiled for the cameras before entering the venue.

shahid ndtv
 
Madhuri Dixit looked so very pretty. She came with husband Sriram Madhav Nene.
 
madhuri ndtv

Sara Ali Khan looked lovely in a bright yellow lehenga.

sara ndtv

Here are pictures of Kajol, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji.

kajol ndtv
rani ndtv
 
From the sports world, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Chhetri walked on the engagement party red carpet, with their respective families.
 
sachin tendulkar ndtv

 

harbhajan ndtv
sunil ndtv
 
Take a look at the other stars who attended Akash and Shloka's engagement.
 
aamir ndtv
kiara advani ndtv

kiara advani ndtv


Please welcome the couple here.
 
ambanis ndtv
 
ambanis ndtv

On Thursday, the Ambanis had hosted a pre-engagement party for Akash and Shloka, which was also attended by several prominent personalities, including Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Akash and Shloka's grand wedding is scheduled for December. Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagementSrk gauri aaryanaishwarya aaradhya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................