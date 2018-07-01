Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan And Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And Others

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan at the party

Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and several others attended the star-studded engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash is the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh and Nita Ambani three children. The engagement party was hosted at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. This time, Shah Rukh and Gauri were accompanied by elder son Aryan. (Yes, he was there all suited-booted). Little Aardhaya, dressed in a pink lehenga, came with parents Aishwarya and Abhishek. Shahid Kapoor's plus one was wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with her second child.



SRK, Gauri and Aryan made for a lovely picture. The father-son duo looked dapper while Gauri looked pretty in a Tarun Tahiliani couture.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya looked lovely in a golden sari.



Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya made the spotlight follow them in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saris.

Alia Bhatt also picked up a golden lehenga from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Ranbir was accompanied by mom Neetu Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukerji.

As always, Rekha looked beautiful in a golden sari. She greeted the paparazzi with a namastey.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput smiled for the cameras before entering the venue.