At Ambani Party For Akash And Shloka: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor Lead Celeb Roll-Call

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the party in Mumbai

Highlights SRK wore a suit while Gauri opted for a monochrome outfit Ranbir arrived with Ayan Mukerji Akash and Shloka's engagement is scheduled for June 30

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand pre-engagement party for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Thursday evening at their residence. The couple had exchanged rings in Goa in March and their engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 30. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra were the first guests to arrive at the party. They were photographed greeting the paparazzi- see pictures below. Akash is the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three children. His fiancee Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.



Take a look at the pictures here.



Shah Rukh Khan wore a blue suit while Gauri wore a monochrome outfit.

Ranbir Kapoor, who stars in Sanju, opted for a traditional look. He arrived with Ayan Mukerji.

Karan Johar wore a red bandhgala, paired over a kurta.

Sanju producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra made for a lovely photo with wife Anupama Chopra.

Last evening, a mehendi ceremony was hosted at the Ambani residence for Akash and Shloka, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra. She dazzled in an ivory sari. Priyanka posted a picture with the couple, with a lovely caption.



After Akash and Shloka's engagement was announced in March, the Ambanis had hosted a star-studded party for them, which was attended by Bollywood A-listers like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and others.



