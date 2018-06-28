Priyanka Chopra At Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Party. Was Nick Jonas There Too?

Priyanka Chopra at the Ambani party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The rumoured couple was holidaying Goa until Wednesday Priyanka Chopra wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree to the Ambani party Madhu Chopra was also photographed with Priyanka and Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra returned from her Goa vacation in time to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehendi ceremony (or pre pre-engagement party) on Wednesday night in Mumbai. She shared a picture with the happy couple on her Instagram account and wrote: "Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both." And soon after Priyanka shared this picture, some photos Priyanka and Nick Jonas (and also Madhu Chopra), claiming to be taken outside the party venue hit the Internet. Some reports suggest that Nick Jonas was Priyanka's plus one at the Ambani party while a section of the internet suggest that they all dined together after the party.



Either ways, rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas found their way on the trends list:

Here's the picture Priyanka Chopra tweeted from the party:



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been on the trends list for quite some time now. The 25-year-old singer is touring India with Priyanka these days. He also joined Priyanka and her family in Goa - pictures again went viral. Nick Jonas and Priyanka travelled together while the rest of the group joined as per their convenience.



Priyanka and Nick Jonas have made their relationship Instagram-official, via posts on their Instagram stories. First Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka dncing around with three heart-eyed emoticons accompanied by "her." From the Goa trip, Priyanka shared a picture of her "favourite men" - one of which appears to be Nick Jonas.

What Priyanka posted on her Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)



Recently, a Filmfare report also stated that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may get engaged in July or in August and that they have already exchanged "wedding bands" (more likely to be promise bands). The Internet is not entirely convinced about this piece of gossip and is waiting an official announcement.



