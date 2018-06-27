Priyanka Chopra Describes Goa Vacation With Nick Jonas And Family As 'Exhausting'

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra posted a picture from her return journey "When you're exhausted by vacationing," Priyanka wrote Priyanka Chopra was with Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra in Goa

Priyanka Chopra is suffering from post-vacation blues. At least her latest Instagram post says so. Priyanka, who was vacationing with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and her family, including cousin Parineeti Chopra in Goa, posted a picture of herself on her way back, in which she appears to be taking a nap. Priyanka described the vacation as exhausting and wrote: "When you're exhausted by vacationing. The struggle is real." Priyanka and Nick were photographed leaving for Goa over the weekend. Parineeti, who returned from the Goa vacation solo, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.



Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here.



When you're exhausted from vacationing #thestruggleisreal A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

We got a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's fun-filled Goa retreat, courtesy Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories, which were later shared by the Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs. In the posts, the Chopra sisters could be seen dancing in the rain and Nick Jonas was also spotted towards the end of the video. Parineeti wrote: "Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. Dancing In The Rain."





Another picture of the group, taken during lunch, surfaced on Monday evening and it sent the Internet into a meltdown. Check out the viral picture here:



Priyanka Chopra arrived with Nick Jonas in India last week and Nick even met Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. Nick Jonas also shared a video on his Instagram story, where Priyanka could be seen dancing. Nick wrote: "her" and accompanied it with a heart-eyed emoticon.



