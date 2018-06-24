Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Fly Out To Mystery Destination. See Airport Pics Check out Priyanka and Nick and their travel crew at the Mumbai airport

It appears, rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have chalked out a rather tight schedule for their India stay. The duo touched down in Mumbai on the wee hours of Friday, went out on a dinner date in the evening and partied with friends on Saturday night . Now, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at a private terminal of the Mumbai airport - soon after the initial photos of the duo began circulation on social media, reports stated that Priyanka is taking Nick to bask in the sun and enjoy the waters of Goa. Joining Priyanka and Nick at the airport were the actress' brother Siddharth Chopra and actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra.For the journey, Priyanka opted for an off-white pant suit, which she accessorised with gold hoops while Nick was his usual casual self. Escorted by heavy security, Priyanka and Nick quickly made their way inside.Check out Priyanka and Nick and their travel crew at the Mumbai airport:Parineeti, who was Priyanka's fellow passenger on Sunday, also partied with her sister on Saturday night. Alia Bhatt also joined the fun as she dropped by Priyanka's residence but was Nick Jonas there too?Nick Jonas is reportedly in India to bond with Priyanka's mother and also attend a house-warming party, to be apparently hosted by Priyanka for her new 100-crore bungalow. Priyanka and Nick flew into Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. The car they left the airport in had tainted windows and a curtained backseat to ensure privacy. Later on Friday, they dined out with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and were spotted hand-in-hand Meanwhile, we spotted this Instagram story on Nick Jonas' feed. O.M.G. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported romance began featuring in gossip columns after the dup attended a baseball match in New York together. Then they were also spotted in love-up photos from a yacht party. Nick took along Priyanka to his cousin's wedding as his plus one. Meanwhile, we are wondering why don't they just say it already?Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show Quantico and has films likeandin the line-up. Her next project in Bollywood is Salman Khan's, which releases on Eid next year.