Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Papped Holding Hands In Mumbai. Have You Seen His Instagram Story Yet? The rumoured couple touched down in Mumbai on the wee hours on Friday and later that evening, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a dinner date.

Share EMAIL PRINT Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Priyanka and Nick went on a dinner date in Mumbai The rumoured couple touched down in Mumbai on Friday The paparazzi also spotted Priyanka's mother



Priyanka looked chic as ever as she opted for a chequered Abigail skirt and a Griffin top from the collections of A.L.C. She maintained a basic mantra accessorising her look - gold hoops, a hand-bag and red lips.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai this is craziness/ in Mumbai #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page (@pcourheartbeat) on Jun 22, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT



Needless to say that photos of Priyanka and Nick from Mumbai last night went crazy viral and the Internet just cannot handle it but the 35-year-old actress also made an appearance on Nick Jonas' Instagram story last night. Have you seen it yet? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Nick IG Story She's so cute #priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page (@pcourheartbeat) on Jun 22, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT



Here are more photos from the dinner date. These two... aww.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai

Madhu Chopra was also there.

Priyanka and Nick were accompanied by Madhu Chopra



After weeks of are they and are they not and such loved-up post stories on Instagram, we are dying to hear what these guys should have said already. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka and Nick made a hasty exit from the airport. Black curtain in the backseat of their car ensured that privacy be maintained for the passengers in the backseat and hence, the cameras only managed glimpses of Priyanka and her co-passenger Nick.





Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai And that's Nick Jonas we spotted Priyanka and Nick took off in a car with tinted windows.

Priyanka was reported to have purchased a 15-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai's Versova a year ago and is said to host a housewarming party soon. Nick Jonas has reportedly tagged along with Priyanka to be part of the party and also to meet her mother.



On the work front, bust star Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show Quantico, which will wrap after the current season. After Baywatch, Priyanka now has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? in the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's Bharat, which releases on Eid next year.





On Friday night, the flashbulbs didn't stop popping as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted exiting their car and making their way to an eatery in Mumbai's Bandra. The rumoured couple touched down in Mumbai on the wee hours on Friday and later that evening, Priyanka and Nick went on a dinner date. The cameras also got a glimpse of Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who followed them at close heels. The pictures are proof that two of the several rumours (not anymore) from the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas gossip columns have actually come true - Priyanka was reported to visit India with Nick (check!) and Priyanka was also to introduce the 25-year-old actor-singer to her mother (check!).Priyanka looked chic as ever as she opted for a chequered Abigail skirt and a Griffin top from the collections of A.L.C. She maintained a basicaccessorising her look - gold hoops, a hand-bag and red lips.Needless to say that photos of Priyanka and Nick from Mumbai last night went crazy viral and the Internet just cannot handle it but the 35-year-old actress also made an appearance on Nick Jonas' Instagram story last night. Have you seen it yet? Don't worry, we have you covered.Here are more photos from the dinner date. These two... aww.Madhu Chopra was also there.After weeks of are they and are they not and such loved-up post stories on Instagram, we are dying to hear what these guys should have said already. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka and Nick made a hasty exit from the airport. Black curtain in the backseat of their car ensured that privacy be maintained for the passengers in the backseat and hence, the cameras only managed glimpses of Priyanka and her co-passenger Nick.Priyanka was reported to have purchased a 15-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai's Versova a year ago and is said to host a housewarming party soon. Nick Jonas has reportedly tagged along with Priyanka to be part of the party and also to meet her mother.On the work front, bust star Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show, which will wrap after the current season. After, Priyanka now hasandin the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's, which releases on Eid next year. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter