Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Step Out For Dinner Date. All The Times We Spotted The Rumoured Couple Together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been trending on and off

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2018 18:02 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed in New York (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka and Nick are rumoured to be dating
  2. Priyanka and Nick made an appearance at his cousin's wedding
  3. Last month, they were spotted chilling at a yacht party
Last month, the Internet spotted Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas chilling together at a yacht party in Los Angeles and since then, the rumoured couple have been trending on and off. Just earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick made an appearance at his cousin's wedding and last night, the duo stepped out for a dinner date after returning to New York. The rumoured couple have been pictured leaving a restaurant and the photos are viral. Priyanka wore a blue satin dress with a white blazer over her shoulder while Nick kept it casual in a black tee and cargo pants. Their pictures, shared widely on Instagram, have sent the Internet into a meltdown, again.

Take a look.
 
 

A post shared by @ranbir_deepika_shahid_priyanka on



Now, here's a break-out of all the times we spotted Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together.

The Internet started talking about Priyanka and Nick's rumoured romance, when they went out with friends for a yacht party. Priyanka and Nick sat next to each other during the outing.
 


Another viral video of them, entering the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for a basketball match, added more to gossip.
 

For Nick's cousin's wedding, the duo traveled to Atlantic City and photos of them at the John F. Kennedy International Airport made way to the trends list.
 
 

More pics. At JFK #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page (@pcourheartbeat) on



Their pictures from the wedding are also crazy viral. "The youngest JoBro and Priyanka were arm-in-arm at his cousin's wedding near Atlantic City over the weekend... While they haven't made any official announcement ... all the "new couple" signs are there," a TMZ report had stated.
 
 

More Candids. #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page (@pcourheartbeat) on



Folks following Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' timeline of rumoured romance must be knowing that the duo had met at last year's Met Gala event.
 
 

With the lovely @priyankachopra in our @ralphlauren looks for the #metgala2017

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on



Meanwhile, Priyanka is expected to return to India soon to start filming Bharat, opposite Salman Khan.
 

