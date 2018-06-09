Viral: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted Travelling Together. Pics Here

Guess who accompanied Priyanka Chopra on her latest flight to or from New York? Yes, you guessed it right - it's Nick Jonas, fellas! YES, IT'S HIM! The duo were spotted at the John F. Kennedy International Airport recently and photos of them navigating the airport together have flooded social media as on Saturday morning. Dressed in mauve separates, Priyanka was chic as ever - she added a final touch-up to her look with cat-eye shades and a white jacket. Nick was dressed like his usual self in cool casuals. Nick and Priyanka appeared least perturbed by the presence of the paparazzi - they were busy conversing and sipped coffee as they walked around the airport.
Highlights
- Priyanka and Nick are rumoured to be dating
- The duo were recently spotted at the airport
- Priyanka, Nick often leave cute comments on each other's Insta posts
While a section of the Internet is just certain that these two are dating, comments on their photos shared by fan-clubs suggest that Priyanka and Nick are collaborating for a new project, which will be announced soon. "They are both actors. Insider info, they are doing a movie project together. It will be public soon. Not romantically linked. Nice looking together though. She's too accomplished to be attracted to Nick," read a comment while another added: "I'm surprised by them a bit. They been flirting for sure."
Check out the viral photos here:
Dating or not, but there seems to be noticeable flirting on the Priyanka-Nick Instagram feed. The 35-year-old actress and 25-year-old American singer-songwriter closely follow each other's Instagram updates and often post cute comments. For example, Priyanka recently wrote: "Who is cuter?" on a video of Nick posing with a koala bear and before that, Nick had written "That smile," on the photo Priyanka uploaded from fast food joint In-N-Out. Hmm.
Earlier this month, Nick and Priyanka were also spotted at a basketball match in Los Angeles together and then photos of Priyanka and Nick chilling at a yacht party went crazy viral and sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown.
@priyankachopra and @nickjonas at the #Dodgers game today. pic.twitter.com/3J91P9phzq— PC Style File (@fashionistapc) May 27, 2018
CommentsNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra came to the Met Gala together last year.
Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show Quantico, which will wrap after the current season. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch and now has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? in the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's Bharat, which releases on Eid next year.