Read Nick Jonas' Comment On Priyanka Chopra's Pic And Tell Us If He Just Confirmed They Are Dating

Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dating? Are they? Sorry, we can't tell but what we can say is that the 35-year-old actress and 25-year-old American singer-songwriter closely follow each other's Instagram updates. We'll just tell you what we are talking about. Nick Jonas, who was recently spotted accompanying Priyanka to a basketball match in Los Angeles, appears to be a fan of Priyanka's smile (just like all of us) and he just put it in words in the comments section of a photo Instagrammed by Priyanka recently. "That smile," he commented on the photo Priyanka uploaded from fast food joint In-N-Out, in which she can be seen chilling with her "fav girls" Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey. Well, well, well... did Nick Jonas just confirm the dating rumours with this comment on Priyanka's photo?
Check out Priyanka's post and a Nick's comment on it below.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Instafam is excited about the possibility of these two dating and are cheering for them already: "You guys are cute together!" read a comment while another added: "I knew it!"
Priyanka had returned the favour a while back actually, commenting on Nick Jonas' photo from last week. She made two picks from the emoji collection for her comment.
A look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram will also reveal that her posts from the recent past have all been 'liked' by Nick Jonas, including the new one with her niece.
Last week, photos of Priyanka and Nick chilling at a yacht party went crazy viral and sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown. After reviewing the photos, netizens had just one thing to ask: "Are they dating?"
Another viral video of the duo entering the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles' for a basketball match also added to the speculation:
@priyankachopra and @nickjonas at the #Dodgers game today. pic.twitter.com/3J91P9phzq— PC Style File (@fashionistapc) May 27, 2018
CommentsNick Jonas was Priyanka Chopra's plus one at last year's Met Gala, where the duo walked the red carpet together.
Priyanka Chopra shuttles between India and New York, where she keeps busy with her TV show Quantico, which is currently airing its third season, with which the TV series will be wrapped. After her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Priyanka has two more international projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? in the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's Bharat, which releases on Eid next year.