Nick Jonas Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With "Dream Girl" Priyanka Chopra, See Loved-Up Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married a few years ago, and since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals. This year, they completed seven years of togetherness. On this special occasion, Nick took to social media and shared a picture of PeeCee to mark the day.

Posting a photo of Priyanka from the beach, Nick penned a sweet note that read, "7 years married to my dream girl." Take a look at the post here:



A few days ago, PeeCee shared a heartwarming post dedicated to Nick. It read, "I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer."

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi. A few days ago, PeeCee attended an event for the film in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen in key roles, were present along with the director.

Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of Mandakini in the film.

She also has The Bluff in her kitty - an upcoming action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features a stellar cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison.

In addition, Priyanka will return for Citadel Season 2, where she will once again share screen space with Richard Madden.