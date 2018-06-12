Pic Of Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas At Wedding Sends Internet Into Meltdown

A new day brings a new piece of gossip about one of the most talked about rumoured couples - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Days after their photos at travelling together at the New York airport went viral, photos of Priyanka attending Nick Jonas' cousin Kevin's wedding found their way on to the Internet. Priyanka, dressed in a gold dress, looked charming as she confidently mingled with Nick's family. She blushed, laughed and took pictures with the other wedding guests. Priyanka's participation there was captured and shared by several fan clubs. "The youngest JoBro and Priyanka were arm-in-arm at his cousin's wedding near Atlantic City over the weekend... While they haven't made any official announcement ... all the "new couple" signs are there," a TMZ report stated.
Going by the viralness of these photos, it seems that the Internet approves of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. "Whatever it is... I'm feel so happy seeing these pictures," wrote a happy Instagram user. "I can't handle it.... I lovee it... they look so happy," said another user. A section of the Internet cannot get over their age difference - Priyanka Chopra is 35-year-old while Nick Jonas is all of 25. But some Instagram users shut the trolls up by saying: "They are adorable...so stope taking about age."
Priyanka's apparent relationship with Nick Jonas is not the only subject keeping her on the trends list. Priyanka is currently on the receiving end of social media's wrath after an episode from her show Quantico angered several Indian fans. Priyanka apologised days after the row and tweeted: "I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."
I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018
Meanwhile, after completing Quantico (currently in its third and final season), Priyanka will return to India to start filming Bharat opposite Salman Khan.