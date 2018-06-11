After Quantico Controversy, Pooja Bhatt Backs Priyanka Chopra

Highlights
- We claimed her achievements as our own: Pooja Bhatt
- Pooja slammed trolls for 'making Priyanka apologise' for the episode
- Quantico's recent episode angered several Indian fans
Here's what Pooja Bhatt tweeted:
When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 11, 2018
This was Priyanka Chopra's apology:
I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018
The said controversial episode, which aired last week, depicted by Alex Parrish foils the attempt of an Indian terrorist group (which she identifies because of a rudraksh on a chain worn by one of the terrorist) to carry out their sinister plan. Priyanka's Indian fans considered it treachery and slammed the actress. Even after Priyanka Chopra issued the apology (above), the Internet appeared to be "unforgiving" and said:
Fir bhi nhi dekhenge !!— Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) June 9, 2018
You are neither sad nor sorry, we all know that, this tweet is just a damage control mechanism...and you are working extremely hard to encash it..— Pushpendra Singh (@rush2pushpendra) June 9, 2018
After completing Quantico, Priyanka will return to India where she will start filming Bharat opposite Salman Khan.