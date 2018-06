After Quantico Controversy, Pooja Bhatt Backs Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights We claimed her achievements as our own: Pooja Bhatt Pooja slammed trolls for 'making Priyanka apologise' for the episode Quantico's recent episode angered several Indian fans

When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 11, 2018

I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

Fir bhi nhi dekhenge !! — Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) June 9, 2018

You are neither sad nor sorry, we all know that, this tweet is just a damage control mechanism...and you are working extremely hard to encash it.. — Pushpendra Singh (@rush2pushpendra) June 9, 2018

Pooja Bhatt backed Priyanka Chopra over therow, a day after she apologised for a recent controversial episode of her show. Priyanka tweeted her apology over the weekend after the showrunners issued a statement in defence of their lead actress and now, Pooja Bhatt slammed the social media trolls and said: "When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself internationally we claim her achievements as our own and then threaten to ban her films and make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?"Here's what Pooja Bhatt tweeted:This was Priyanka Chopra's apology:The said controversial episode, which aired last week, depicted by Alex Parrish foils the attempt of an Indian terrorist group (which she identifies because of aon a chain worn by one of the terrorist) to carry out their sinister plan. Priyanka's Indian fans considered it treachery and slammed the actress. Even after Priyanka Chopra issued the apology (above), the Internet appeared to be "unforgiving" and said:which first aired in 2015 was Priyanka Chopra's debut American television show. She headlined the cast for three seasons and the show will end with the end of the third - and current - season. Priyanka played the role of Alex Parrish, an FBI rookie accused of being involved in a terrorist activity, who clears her name and is later promoted to the CIA, where she takes up prime projects to save the Americans.After completing, Priyanka will return to India where she will start filmingopposite Salman Khan.