After Quantico Controversy, Pooja Bhatt Backs Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights We claimed her achievements as our own: Pooja Bhatt Pooja slammed trolls for 'making Priyanka apologise' for the episode Quantico's recent episode angered several Indian fans

When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 11, 2018

I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

Fir bhi nhi dekhenge !! — Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) June 9, 2018

You are neither sad nor sorry, we all know that, this tweet is just a damage control mechanism...and you are working extremely hard to encash it.. — Pushpendra Singh (@rush2pushpendra) June 9, 2018