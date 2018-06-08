After Backlash Against Priyanka Chopra's Controversial Quantico Episode, ABC Apologises

Highlights
The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico pic.twitter.com/Artb8aP1f0— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018
After the episode, Priyanka Chopra, an Indian, was trolled brutally. Twitter slammed her for the plot and tweets like "shame on you, Priyanka Chopra. Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda? How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?" were posted. Some people wrote that Priyanka has 'let down several Indians.'
Shame on you @priyankachopra— Bheem Ramji Ambedkar (@Indian_Dunce) June 6, 2018
Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda?
How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?#QuanticoSlammed#AntiNationalPriyanka
You know @priyankachopra , as an Indian I hate you to the depth of my patriotism. Shame on you #QuanticoSlammed— The Unclear Bomb (@Unclear_bomb) June 7, 2018
Every eminent personality of any country becomes brand ambassador of that country too, so it's the responsibility of @priyankachopra not to hurt the sentiment of anyone, she has done foolish act and let down the fellow Indian.#Quantico#QuanticoSlammed— V.K.A. (@VKA_INDIAN) June 8, 2018
Meanwhile, Priyanka made her debut in Hollywood with Baywatch last year. She also has two upcoming films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? - in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she just signed up for Salman Khan's Bharat.