After Backlash Against Priyanka Chopra's Controversial Quantico Episode, ABC Apologises

The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico pic.twitter.com/Artb8aP1f0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Shame on you @priyankachopra

Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda?

How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?#QuanticoSlammed#AntiNationalPriyanka — Bheem Ramji Ambedkar (@Indian_Dunce) June 6, 2018

You know @priyankachopra , as an Indian I hate you to the depth of my patriotism. Shame on you #QuanticoSlammed — The Unclear Bomb (@Unclear_bomb) June 7, 2018

Every eminent personality of any country becomes brand ambassador of that country too, so it's the responsibility of @priyankachopra not to hurt the sentiment of anyone, she has done foolish act and let down the fellow Indian.#Quantico#QuanticoSlammed — V.K.A. (@VKA_INDIAN) June 8, 2018

US television studio ABC has issued an apology after a recent episode of Priyanka Chopra's American drama series Quantico sparked an online outrage for the actress, reports news agency ANI. In the recently-aired episode of, Priyanka, 35, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish, plots a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistan for it, just days before an Indo-Pak summit is to be held. The episode had angered many Indian fans of Priyanka. "The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico," read ANI's tweet.Read ABC's apology here.After the episode, Priyanka Chopra, an Indian, was trolled brutally. Twitter slammed her for the plot and tweets like "shame on you, Priyanka Chopra. Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda? How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?" were posted. Some people wrote that Priyanka has 'let down several Indians.'Here are some tweets.was Priyanka Chopra's debut American show. It's currently in its third season. For the show, she had won People's Choice Award for two consecutive years.Meanwhile, Priyanka made her debut in Hollywood withlast year. She also has two upcoming films -and- in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she just signed up for Salman Khan's