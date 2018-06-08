After Backlash Against Priyanka Chopra's Controversial Quantico Episode, ABC Apologises

In the episode of Quantico, Priyanka Chopra, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish, plots a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistan for it

Entertainment | Updated: June 08, 2018 19:11 IST
Priyanka Chopra in Quantico (Image courtesy: abcquantico)

New Delhi: 

US television studio ABC has issued an apology after a recent episode of Priyanka Chopra's American drama series Quantico sparked an online outrage for the actress, reports news agency ANI. In the recently-aired episode of Quantico, Priyanka, 35, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish, plots a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistan for it, just days before an Indo-Pak summit is to be held. The episode had angered many Indian fans of Priyanka. "The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico," read ANI's tweet.

Read ABC's apology here.
 

After the episode, Priyanka Chopra, an Indian, was trolled brutally. Twitter slammed her for the plot and tweets like "shame on you, Priyanka Chopra. Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda? How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?" were posted. Some people wrote that Priyanka has 'let down several Indians.'

Here are some tweets.
 
 
 

Comments
Quantico was Priyanka Chopra's debut American show. It's currently in its third season. For the show, she had won People's Choice Award for two consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Priyanka made her debut in Hollywood with Baywatch last year. She also has two upcoming films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? - in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she just signed up for Salman Khan's Bharat.
 

