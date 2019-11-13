Priyanka Chopra Sums Up Her 'Same But Different' Moods In A Post

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka posted a throwback pic from the sets of Quantico "Then and now," Priyanka captioned the post Priyanka's post received over 7 lakh likes within a few hours

Priyanka Chopra might be busy working hard for her forthcoming project - Netflix's The White Tiger, but she can't stop reminiscing over her Quantico days. The 37-year-old actress shared a throwback picture from the sets of the American TV show Quantico, in which she played an FBI agent named Alex Parrish. Sharing the post on her Instagram post on Friday, the actress wrote: "Then and now... Same but different." She added the hashtags #homework #prepday #rehearsals and #throwback to her post. The actress' post received over 7 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Of the three seasons of Quantico, the first one aired in September 2015 on American channel ABC. The first season gained massive popularity among the audiences. However, the show was axed by ABC after the last two seasons failed to receive the desired viewer ratings. Priyanka Chopra even received a People's Choice Award for Favourite Actress in a New TV Series category for her performance in the show.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy with the preparations of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's eponymous novel. A few months ago, the Dostana actress gave a sneak peek into the rehearsal sessions.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She recently dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Frozen 2, along with her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The actress also has Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and a wedding comedy, co-starring comedian Mindy Kaling, in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.