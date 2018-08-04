Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional As She Bids Adieu To Quantico

Priyanka Chopra with her co-stars on the sets of Quantico. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is reminiscing her Quantico journey as the show ended its third (and final) season recently. On Saturday, the actress shared an emotional note along with multiple pictures from the sets of Quantico on social media, in which she thanked her fans and makers of Quantico and mentioned that her stint on the show helped her "crack the door open", especially for women of colour who aspire to be protagonists in the American showbiz industry. The 36-year-old actress, who was seen playing the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parish in the show, wrote: "As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of Quanticofor being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!"

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra is the first South Asian actress who headlined the cast of an American television show. A large portion of Priyanka's success across the globe could be attributed to Quantico. The show won her several accolades including People's Choice Award for Favourite Actress in a New TV Series and several Hollywood projects such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.

Quantico's first season aired in September 2015 on American channel ABC. The first season gained massive popularity among the audiences. However, the show was axed by ABC after the last two seasons failed to receive the desired viewer ratings.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the shooting of her next film The Sky Is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar, in which the duo will be seen playing parents to a 13-year-old girl(reportedly played by Zaira Wasim) who is born with immune deficiency disorder. The film will be directed by Shonali Bose.

The actress will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with Chris Patt in Cowboy Ninja Viking.